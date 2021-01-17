Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Grows By 50.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY remained flat at $$14.13 during trading on Friday. 75,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,605. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

