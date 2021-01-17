Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Increases By 49.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 447.0 days.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.