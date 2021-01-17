Short Interest in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Expands By 59.1%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

Get Sogou alerts:

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 280.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.