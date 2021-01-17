Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Declines By 28.1%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ANY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 679,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

