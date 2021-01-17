Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Grows By 44.8%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Verastem by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 3,881,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

