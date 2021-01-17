Short Interest in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Rises By 25.6%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

