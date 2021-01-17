Short Interest in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Drops By 22.8%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 819.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $263.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

