Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, November 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.