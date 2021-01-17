Silverway (SLV) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 99.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $4,876.32 and $1,216.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Silverway has traded 150.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,103.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.61 or 0.01352026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00567573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00176266 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Silverway Coin Profile

SLV is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

