Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 771,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 450,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 178.28% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

