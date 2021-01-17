Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

