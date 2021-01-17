SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 4,126,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.33. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.