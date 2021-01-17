SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.