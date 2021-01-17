Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SMSI stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 61.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $856,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

