Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 53,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

