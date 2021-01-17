Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.27.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.56. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.