Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $310.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.27.

Snowflake stock opened at $291.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.56. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

