SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.78

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 10526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

