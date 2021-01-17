Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

SLNO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

