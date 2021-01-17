Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.13

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $255.13 and traded as high as $350.00. Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) shares last traded at $343.00, with a volume of 50,545 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.13. The stock has a market cap of £192.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Inc. (SOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises Inc. (SOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.