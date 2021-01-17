Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE SAH opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

