Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 982 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of ICF International worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $427,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ICF International by 151.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ICF International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

