Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $947,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,429 shares of company stock valued at $12,564,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

