SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.86. Approximately 3,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 168.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 2,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

