Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target upped by 140166 from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 4,730,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,031. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 297,550 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,799,000. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $3,637,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

