St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 497,125 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

About St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.