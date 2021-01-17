St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

STJPF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

