Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) Shares Down 1.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 303 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 304.30 ($3.98). Approximately 4,873,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,158,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.90 ($4.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,090,000 ($1,424,091.98). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £56,250 ($73,490.99).

About Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.