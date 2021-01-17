StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $172.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.87 million. StarTek posted sales of $171.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $638.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRT. TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 85,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $321.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.96.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

