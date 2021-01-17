State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Meritor worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Meritor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritor by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 151.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.