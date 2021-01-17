State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of SITE Centers worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.35.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

