State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Rambus worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

