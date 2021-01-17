State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of eHealth worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 59.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 258,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

EHTH opened at $71.06 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.