State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,184 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vicor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vicor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,420 shares of company stock worth $3,626,371. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $97.47 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

