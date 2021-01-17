State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,649 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PriceSmart news, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,168.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,740. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

