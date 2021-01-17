State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,275 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $904,407.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,742 shares of company stock worth $1,897,066 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 153.34, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

