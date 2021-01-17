State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,806 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $72,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

