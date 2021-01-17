State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,300 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.