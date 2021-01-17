Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,360,112 shares in the company, valued at C$79,568,343.95.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total value of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -332.66%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

