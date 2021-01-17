Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

HFWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.