Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 651,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

SRCL traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 338,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,463. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

