Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) & Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Head to Head Survey

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) and Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Construction and Jardine Strategic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Construction 3.86% 17.58% 4.37% Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Construction and Jardine Strategic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Construction $1.13 billion 0.58 $39.90 million $0.90 25.69 Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.73 $2.18 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Construction.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Construction has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Construction and Jardine Strategic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Construction presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.12%. Given Sterling Construction’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Construction is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Sterling Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sterling Construction shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Construction beats Jardine Strategic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers. It offers specialty services for blue-chip end users in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center and warehousing, energy, mixed use, and multi-family sectors. In addition, the company undertakes concrete foundations for single-family homes. Further, it provides surveying, clearing and grubbing, erosion control, grading, grassing, site excavation, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and water main installation, drilling and blasting, curb and gutter, paving, concrete work, and landfill services. The company was formerly known as Oakhurst Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Construction Company, Inc. in November 2001. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

