Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.53. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,333,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 25,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $953.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

