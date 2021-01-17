Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

