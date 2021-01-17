Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) PT Raised to $5.50

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

