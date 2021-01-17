Swipe Price Down 0.2% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Swipe has a total market cap of $85.24 million and $84.07 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064859 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00519312 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005574 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043686 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.85 or 0.04037021 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013256 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016720 BTC.
About Swipe
SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe's total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swipe is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Swipe Coin Trading
Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
