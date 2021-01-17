Swipe Price Down 0.2% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Swipe has a total market cap of $85.24 million and $84.07 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00519312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.85 or 0.04037021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013256 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016720 BTC.

About Swipe

