T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $156.42 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $159.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

