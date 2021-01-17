Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $44,774.10 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $44,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $107,265.36.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRHC. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

