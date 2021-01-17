Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 5.9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 1,123,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 872,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $727.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

