Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on TARO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TARO stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.86.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.